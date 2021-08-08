COVID-19 cases top 210,000 with 381 more deaths

Among patients being treated, 501 are in intensive care units while 20 others with critical health conditions are receiving breathing assistance on ECMO machines. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 cases reached 210,405 on Sunday and 381 more deaths were announced.

The Ministry of Health said 9,690 new cases were detected.

The additional fatalities included 293 in Hồ Chí Minh City recorded from Friday-Sunday, and 31 in Bình Dương Province from Saturday-Sunday.

These bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,397 as of Sunday.

Only six new infections were imported and the rest were all local transmissions.

HCM City still leads the country in the number new patients with 3,898, followed by Bình Dương ( 3,210), Long An (724), Đồng Nai (614), Khánh Hoà (201), Đà Nẵng (130), Hà Nội (114), Sóc Trăng (94), Đồng Tháp (92), Ninh Thuận (85), Cần Thơ (71), Trà Vinh (67), Vĩnh Long (57), Bình Thuận (46), Phú Yên (42), Đắk Lắk (41), Thừa Thiên Huế (23), Lâm Đồng (21), Bến Tre (20), Kiên Giang (18), An Giang (15), Bình Định (14), Hậu Giang (14), Quảng Ngãi (14), Hà Tĩnh (8), Đắk Nông (7), Cà Mau (6), Quảng Nam (6), Bình Phước (5), Gia Lai (4), Lào Cai (3), Hải Dương (3), Thanh Hóa (2), Lạng Sơn (2), Sơn La (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Phú Thọ (2), Thanh Hoá (2), Hà Nam (1), Quảng Bình (1), Thái Bình (1), Hưng Yên (1), and Vĩnh Phúc (1).

Of the local transmissions, 2,155 were found in communities outside concentrated quarantine areas or locked down zones.

On Sunday, 4,860 patients were given all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,497.

Among the patients being treated, 501 are in intensive care units while 20 others with critical health conditions are receiving ECMO.

As of Sunday, 8,896,615 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered with 888,459 people fully inoculated. — VNS