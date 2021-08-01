COVID-19 cases top 150,000, no new deaths

The second field hospital in the southern province of Bình Dương is being completed. The province now has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in Việt Nam, just behind HCM City, with more than 20,000 cases. —VNA/VNS Photo Chí Tưởng

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 cases reached 154,360 on Sunday after the Ministry of Health reported a daily increase of 8,620 new cases.

A total of 23 cases were imported and 8,597 were locally transmitted.

The locally-transmitted cases were reported in HCM City (4052), Bình Dương (2179), Long An (569), Đồng Nai (425), Khánh Hoà (298), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (184), Tây Ninh (102), Cần Thơ (100), Đồng Tháp (86), Bến Tre (82), Hà Nội (81), Sóc Trăng (53), Vĩnh Long (50), Phú Yên (49), Hậu Giang (41), Bình Thuận (32), Trà Vinh (31), Kiên Giang (24), An Giang (21), Bình Phước (20), Bình Định (16), Đắk Lắk (15), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Quảng Nam (11), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Hải Dương (7), Kon Tum (7), Gia Lai (6), Quảng Ngãi (5), Lâm Đồng (4), Hà Giang (4), Quảng Bình (4), Quảng Trị (3), Ninh Thuận (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Nghệ An (3), Đắk Nông (2), Hưng Yên (1), Thái Nguyên (1) and Bạc Liêu (1).

Of the local cases, 2,007 were found in communities outside concentrated quarantine areas or locked down zones.

HCM City has now reported more than 98,000 COVID-19 cases since April 27 which marked the beginning of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 in Việt Nam.

Following HCM City, other southern provinces like Bình Dương, Long An and Đồng Nai also saw a high daily increase.

The total COVID-19 cases in the southern province of Bình Dương topped 18,000 on Sunday. It is currently completing the construction of its second field hospital which could receive up to 5,000 patients when finished.

The field hospital is 62,000 sq.m and has been constructed in the storehouse of BW Industrial Development Joint Stock Company Thới Hòa Ward, Bến Cát Town. It should be able to start receiving patients in the next few days.

The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen 150,474 infections, of those 40,383 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, 4,423 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries in Việt Nam to 43,157. The number of death remains at 1,306.

Among patients under treatment, 432 are in intensive care units while 18 others with critical health conditions are receiving ECMO.

As of Sunday, 6,203,866 COVID-19 vaccine doses has been administered in Việt Nam. As many as 620,611 people have received two doses.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday asked for further medical human resources to meet the demand for COVID-19 prevention and control, especially in localities where the COVID-19 outbreaks are growing.

The Ministry of Health has been asked to organise training classes and improve the capacity of medical workers nationwide.

The ministry would have to actively mobilise and arrange medical staff to support COVID-19-hit localities. —VNS