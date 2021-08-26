COVID-19 caseload nears 400,000

Local authorities deliver food for local residents in Giáp Bát Ward in Hà Nội after part of this ward is locked down against COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 caseload reached 392,938 on Thursday after the Ministry of Health reported a daily increase of 11,575 and a further 318 deaths.

Only six of the new infections were imported and the rest locally transmitted.

Bình Dương led the country in the number of new cases with 4,868, followed by Hồ Chí Minh City (3,934), Đồng Nai (743), Long An (449), Tiền Giang (354), Đà Nẵng (144), An Giang (131), Khánh Hòa (131), Đồng Tháp (116), Kiên Giang (112), Cần Thơ (72), Bến Tre (55), Hà Nội (50), Bình Thuận (48), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (44), Nghệ An (43), Tây Ninh (42), Thừa Thiên Huế (24), Phú Yên (24), Quảng Bình (23), Trà Vinh (20), Bình Định (15), Bình Phước (13), Vĩnh Long (12), Sơn La (10), Đắk Lắk (10), Hà Tĩnh (9), Thanh Hóa (9), Sóc Trăng (9), Gia Lai (8 ), Đắk Nông (8 ), Quảng Nam (8 ), Quảng Ngãi (7), Lạng Sơn (6), Ninh Thuận (5), Bạc Liêu (4), Quảng Trị (2), Bắc Giang (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Hà Nam (1), Hưng Yên (1), Bắc Ninh (1), and Cà Mau (1).

Of the local transmissions, 5,603 were found in communities outside concentrated quarantine areas or locked down zones.

The 318 new fatalities were in Hồ Chí Minh City (242), Bình Dương (46), Tiền Giang (9), Đồng Tháp (3), Khánh Hòa (3), Long An (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Bình Thuận (2), Sóc Trăng (2), Hà Nội (1), Bến Tre (1), Kiên Giang (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1) and Trà Vinh (1).

These bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 9,667.

But there was some good news as 18,567 patients were given all-clear, bringing the total amount of recoveries to 188,488.

Among 5,184 severe patients being treated, 765 are in intensive care units while 29 others with critical health conditions are on life support machines.

As of Thursday, 18,522,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered, of which 2,139,545 people have been fully inoculated. The country has received about 24 million COVID-19 doses from different sources so far. — VNS