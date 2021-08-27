Country unites to fight ‘invisible enemy’

- ICT plays crucial role in fight against COVID-19
- 400,000 doses of vaccines donated by Australia reached Việt Nam, more to come
- Schoolgirl's paintings celebrate COVID-19 prevention
- Every child to have caregiver when receiving COVID-19 treatment
- 1.4 million more vaccine doses from order with AstraZeneca arrived in HCM City
The COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam is complicated, with most provinces having recorded positive cases. Hồ Chí Minh City, the national business hub, and its surrounding provinces, have become particular hotspots for the pandemic.
During this tough time for the nation, the Government, ministries and people nationwide have united to fight this "invisible enemy". Besides implementing strict health rules to curb the pandemic within their own areas, provinces have been willing to offer help to others in need.
Since the beginning of the fourth wave of the pandemic on April 27, thousands of youth volunteers, medical workers, medical students, soldiers and even monks nationwide have been willing to travel to the hotspots to help others in difficulties.
Meanwhile, Hồ Chí Minh City, which has been hardest hit with more than 176,000 cases since the outbreak of the fourth wave, imposed its toughest-ever measures beginning on August 23 that require "everyone to stay home" and not go out even to buy food.
To ensure food supply, the city has set up special working groups in wards, communes and townships to help people get food and essential goods delivered to their door.
The city also requires commuters to have a travel paper issued by appropriate agencies or an authentic identification badge, and has sped up its vaccination schedule, aiming to contain the outbreak by September 15.
Strict rules have also been implemented in Hà Nội and other provinces with positive cases recorded.
Social-distancing measures have been extended three times in Hà Nội, until September 6, the longest COVID lockdown the capital city has ever enforced.
People have been told to absolutely remain where they are to stop the spread, and that testing will be amplified to ‘filter out’ F0 (positive) coronavirus cases in the community and control outbreaks within the lockdown period. VNS
