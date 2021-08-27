Country unites to fight ‘invisible enemy’

Doctors and nurses of the Việt Nam-Sweden Hospital in northern Quảng Ninh depart for the southern province of Tây Ninh where they will work at local health centres to fight COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo

The COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam is complicated, with most provinces having recorded positive cases. Hồ Chí Minh City, the national business hub, and its surrounding provinces, have become particular hotspots for the pandemic.

During this tough time for the nation, the Government, ministries and people nationwide have united to fight this "invisible enemy". Besides implementing strict health rules to curb the pandemic within their own areas, provinces have been willing to offer help to others in need.

Since the beginning of the fourth wave of the pandemic on April 27, thousands of youth volunteers, medical workers, medical students, soldiers and even monks nationwide have been willing to travel to the hotspots to help others in difficulties.

Young monks from Nam Định arrive at Nội Bài Airport, preparing a voluntary trip to hospitals in Long An Province. Photo courtesy of the Buddhist Sangha of Việt Nam

Meanwhile, Hồ Chí Minh City, which has been hardest hit with more than 176,000 cases since the outbreak of the fourth wave, imposed its toughest-ever measures beginning on August 23 that require "everyone to stay home" and not go out even to buy food.

To ensure food supply, the city has set up special working groups in wards, communes and townships to help people get food and essential goods delivered to their door.

A soldier of the Military Command of District 3, Hồ Chí Minh, helps local residents buy goods and deliver them to their doors. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

The city also requires commuters to have a travel paper issued by appropriate agencies or an authentic identification badge, and has sped ​​up its vaccination schedule, aiming to contain the outbreak by September 15.

Border Guard soldiers leave for Hồ Chí Minh City and southern provinces, supporting the locals to fight the pandemic. Photo baochinhphu.vn

A health worker injects COVID-19 vaccine to a resident in Trung Hòa Ward in Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

Soldiers present packages of food and essentials to poor workers in lockdown in District 10, HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

Strict rules have also been implemented in Hà Nội and other provinces with positive cases recorded.

Social-distancing measures have been extended three times in Hà Nội, until September 6, the longest COVID lockdown the capital city has ever enforced.

People have been told to absolutely remain where they are to stop the spread, and that testing will be amplified to ‘filter out’ F0 (positive) coronavirus cases in the community and control outbreaks within the lockdown period. VNS