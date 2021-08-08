Congratulatory messages cabled on 45th anniversary of Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic ties

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai also sent to each other similar messages on the same day.
In their messages, the Vietnamese and Thai leaders spoke highly of significant achievements obtained by the two nations over the past 45 years.
They said they believe that with high solidarity and consensus, leaders and people of Vietnam and Thailand will soon overcome challenges, jointly develop the countries, and foster a stronger enhanced strategic partnership between their nations in contribution to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
Source: VNA
