Công secures Paralympic silver in powerlifting

HÀ NỘI — Lê Văn Công of Việt Nam has won silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men’s 49kg powerlifting event on Thursday morning.
Defending champion Công lifted 173kg which is as heavy as Omar Sami Hamadeh Qarada from Jordan. But Công is about 100 grams heavier than his arch-rival so finished in second place. Qarada came behind Công at the Rio Olympics five years ago.
Parvin Mammadov of Azerbaijan won bronze with a lift of 156kg.
Công, who is holding the world record at 183.5kg, could not defend his title but the result is still an amazing achievement for the 37-year-old lifter who did not believe he could be in top three because of injuries before the games.
In an exclusive interview with Việt Nam News recently, Công said he is suffering a combo of shoulder injuries which prevented him from performing at his best.
The world-class athlete did not train in three months from March to June because of his pains. He just lifted from 150kg to 158kg during practises.
Công was born with a number of deformities to his legs, which developed because of an illness to his mother while she was pregnant. VNS
Watch our interview with Lê Văn Công before the Paralympics
