Conference discusses advances in lung cancer treatment

Leading respiratory and oncology experts attended the online seminar on August 28.— Photo National Cancer Institute

HCM CITY — Leading respiratory and oncology experts have updated and discussed the latest advances in lung cancer treatments, especially ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at an online scientific conference on August 28.

The event “Alectinib – More unforgettable moments for your ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer patients,” was jointly organised by the National Cancer Institute and Roche Pharma Vietnam.

At the event, participants heard that lung cancer currently causes about one-third of cancer deaths and is the main cause of cancer-related death in both men and women. About 70 percent of patients with NSCLC have never smoked.

In addition, NSCLC patients are quite young, with about 50 per cent of total patients under 50 years old. On a global scale, the total number of new NSCLC cases with ALK+ is about 89,000.

Experts said that up to 89 percent of NSCLC with ALK+ patients were diagnosed with the diseases at stage IV, with a high rate of brain metastasis. This results in reducing both the quality of life and survival time of patients. Without effective treatment, NSCLC patients with ALK+ can only live from six to 20 months.

Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thái Hòa, Head of Internal Medicine Department 2, Cancer (K) Hospital, said that Alectinib was a cancer oral treatment for people with NSCLC that have ALK-positive tumors.

NSCLC ALK+ is more common in young people with a history of light smoking or who have never smoked. The new treatment Alectinib, which has been approved by the Ministry of Health, will help improve efficiency in treatment and extend the life of NSCLC cases with ALK+.

"According to practical treatment around the world as well as research results, Alectinib has significantly extended the lives of lung cancer patients, reducing risk of brain metastasis,” said Hoà. “About 62.5 per cent of NSCLC patients with ALK+ treating with Alectinib can extend their life for over five years, of which three years are without severe progression, which immensely improves the patient's quality of life,"

Dr. Lê Thượng Vũ, deputy head of Respiratory Department, Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said that Alectinib was the preferred choice in the first-line treatment for patients in the advanced stage of NSCLC ALK+.

The use of Alectinib in treatment will give better tolerability, while reducing side effects and toxicity, helping to improve the quality of life for patients.

According to a study from the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2020, Việt Nam ranked 91st among 185 countries in terms of the incidence rate of cancer and 50th among 185 in terms of death rate per 100,000 people.

Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in both men and women. In 2020, Việt Nam recorded 26,262 new cases of lung cancer and 23,797 deaths (Globocan 2020). — VNS