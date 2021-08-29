Conference discusses advances in lung cancer treatment

HCM CITY — Leading respiratory and oncology experts have updated and discussed the latest advances in lung cancer treatments, especially ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at an online scientific conference on August 28.
The event “Alectinib – More unforgettable moments for your ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer patients,” was jointly organised by the National Cancer Institute and Roche Pharma Vietnam.
At the event, participants heard that lung cancer currently causes about one-third of cancer deaths and is the main cause of cancer-related death in both men and women. About 70 percent of patients with NSCLC have never smoked.
In addition, NSCLC patients are quite young, with about 50 per cent of total patients under 50 years old. On a global scale, the total number of new NSCLC cases with ALK+ is about 89,000.
Experts said that up to 89 percent of NSCLC with ALK+ patients were diagnosed with the diseases at stage IV, with a high rate of brain metastasis. This results in reducing both the quality of life and survival time of patients. Without effective treatment, NSCLC patients with ALK+ can only live from six to 20 months.
Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thái Hòa, Head of Internal Medicine Department 2, Cancer (K) Hospital, said that Alectinib was a cancer oral treatment for people with NSCLC that have ALK-positive tumors.
NSCLC ALK+ is more common in young people with a history of light smoking or who have never smoked. The new treatment Alectinib, which has been approved by the Ministry of Health, will help improve efficiency in treatment and extend the life of NSCLC cases with ALK+.
"According to practical treatment around the world as well as research results, Alectinib has significantly extended the lives of lung cancer patients, reducing risk of brain metastasis,” said Hoà. “About 62.5 per cent of NSCLC patients with ALK+ treating with Alectinib can extend their life for over five years, of which three years are without severe progression, which immensely improves the patient's quality of life,"
Dr. Lê Thượng Vũ, deputy head of Respiratory Department, Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said that Alectinib was the preferred choice in the first-line treatment for patients in the advanced stage of NSCLC ALK+.
The use of Alectinib in treatment will give better tolerability, while reducing side effects and toxicity, helping to improve the quality of life for patients.
According to a study from the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2020, Việt Nam ranked 91st among 185 countries in terms of the incidence rate of cancer and 50th among 185 in terms of death rate per 100,000 people.
Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in both men and women. In 2020, Việt Nam recorded 26,262 new cases of lung cancer and 23,797 deaths (Globocan 2020). — VNS
- James Brokenshire resigns as Home Office minister following 'longer than anticipated' recovery from lung cancer treatment
- Lung cancer symptoms: Five 'surprising signs and symptoms' you should never ignore
- Urgent lung cancer referrals fall by a third
- Vietnamese teacher shares bright energy among lung cancer patients
- Lung cancer symptoms: One of three recurring infections indicate a growing tumour
- James Brokenshire quits as Security Minister to concentrate on 'longer than anticipated' recovery from lung cancer
- New prostate cancer treatment offers possible reprieve from hormone therapy
- Cancer treatment: 'Exciting' new drug targets tumours created by faulty BRCA genes
- New breast cancer treatment could double survival time
- Yuhan authorized to sell novel lung cancer drug lazertinib
- Tory MP resigns as security minister amid lung cancer battle
- Sarah Harding feeling 'positive' as brain tumour shrinks after cancer treatment
- Wolf Van Halen Says He 'Got Three More Years' with Dad Eddie Thanks to Cancer Treatment in Germany
- Men with advanced prostate cancer set to be denied life-extending drug
- Cancer treatment waiting times will not return to normal until March 2022
- 'Prostate cancer treatment killed our sex drive and gave us hot flushes but we're fighting the stigma'
- Dilip Kumar's Doctor Reveals About His Health Condition, Says He Had Advanced Prostate Cancer
- Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory ‘swore friends to secrecy during her cancer treatment’
- China approves AstraZeneca’s lung cancer drug
- Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug
Conference discusses advances in lung cancer treatment have 686 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.