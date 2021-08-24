Community-based COVID-19 prevention teams contribute to pandemic prevention

A member of the community-based COVID-19 prevention team (first, right) works at a COVID-19 pandemic control station in Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo Minh Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Community-based COVID-19 prevention teams have made an important contribution to curb the outbreak in Hà Nội.

Phí Trọng Nghĩa, of Hà Nội's Long Biên District, begins his commute at 5:30am from his house to a COVID-19 pandemic control station in Hồng Mai Street. He is stationed there every day to check people travelling and ensure security and order on the street.

Although Nghĩa does not live there, he has worked as a civil servant at the People's Committee of Bạch Mai Ward for nearly six years.

Recently, the ward strengthened prevention and control activities, so Nghĩa volunteered for the ward's community-based COVID-19 prevention team.

Nghĩa said the team was set up to ensure residents obey measures to prevent and control the pandemic as well as help the police trace contacts of COVID-19 patients.

He also helps receive and disinfect goods and food sent to residents.

Although the work requires him to come early and stay late, Nghĩa said he always tries to do his job well.

The ward now has a total of 12 community-based COVID-19 prevention teams with a total of 228 members. Each team has about 15-20 members.

Nguyễn Duy Hải, of Residential Group 11, Yên Sở Ward, Hoàng Mai District, often walks down each alley at 3pm daily to remind residents of prevention measures.

Hải also sent residents printed health declaration forms as well as cards that allowed them to go to the market or supermarkets during the social distancing period.

He also helps the police at the COVID-19 control station if needed, he said.

Hải is a university student in Hà Nội who has been helping in the pandemic prevention and control activities in the ward since the virus hit the city.

He said he was young and healthy, so he thought he needed to contribute to the city's fight.

The elderly also volunteered for prevention and control work.

Hoàng Tùng, 72, of Residential Group 12 of Bạch Mai Ward, has worked with the community-based COVID-19 prevention team for several months.

Tùng said every day he and other members of the team visit each household to inform them about measures to prevent the outbreak.

"I volunteered because I think I can do something for the community in the fight against the pandemic," he said.

The work means he has to wake up early and stay up late, but Tùng said it did not make things difficult, he said.

Trần Thị Thái Hòa, head of the community-based COVID-19 prevention team in the Residential Group 6, of Phương Liệt Ward, Thanh Xuân District, said all members of the team were always ready to support authorities in tracing COVID contacts and informing residents of measures.

For those who had to self-quarantine at home, the team would help them buy groceries, she added.

Loan Thị Hồng Mai, head of the ward's health centre, said the role of the community-based COVID-19 prevention team was very important in the fight against the pandemic.

Regardless of the weather, the teams always co-ordinate with local authorities, she said.

Members of the teams also helped local health workers monitor people who had to self-isolate, she said.

This helps reduce the workload for health staff, she said.

On August 13, chairman of the People's Committee of Hà Nội Chu Ngọc Anh visited a COVID-19 pandemic control station where members of the community-based COVID-19 prevention team were on duty in Đống Đa District.

Anh said he recognised the hardship of the team in the fight against the pandemic. Both the local administration and people had to make efforts to prevent the pandemic.

“The people’s strength is the key to repel the pandemic,” he added. — VNS