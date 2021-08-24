CMC, MND launch special emulation program to fight COVID-19

Present at the launching ceremony at the MND headquarters in Hanoi were Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang and other deputy defense ministers, leaders of the General Department of Politics, the General Staff, and defense agencies and military units under the MND.

The virtual event connected agencies and units in the military at 220 points nationwide.

At the event, General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Politics and Head of the MND's Council for Emulation and Rewards, spoke highly of troops' efforts in overcoming difficulties to both train to keep combat readiness and actively participate in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, minimizing pandemic-caused damages, containing the disease at several hotbeds and preventing the spread of COVID-19 into military units. Their dedication and sacrifice have beautified the images of Uncle Ho's soldiers among local people.

Applauding troops, especially those on the front-line, for their COVID-19 achievements, General Cuong emphasized that this special emulation program is an immediate response to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's appeal, the Politburo's and Secretariat's directions, and the Prime Minister-launched special emulation program on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Under this program, troops will continue strictly embracing and implementing the directions by the Party, State, CMC, MND, centrally- and locally-run departments on pandemic prevention and control. Every soldier heightens their responsibility, surmounts difficulties, takes the lead in controlling COVID-19, and tries their best to complete this important political mission, considering it a combat mission in the peace time.

General Cuong urged the whole military to closely follow the developments of the pandemic, especially in key areas, and give timely recommendations to higher levels to effectively curb the disease. Moreover, military units continue working closely with local authorities and armed forces to maintain guard at checkpoints at sea or in border areas to prevent illegal entry.

What should be paid due attention to are good management of quarantine facilities and field hospitals, provision of COVID-19 testing, vaccination, treatment for COVID-19 patients, care for troops' health, assistance to locals in farm produce sales, supply of necessaries for the needy, development of higher-level COVID-19 prevention plans and strict observance of the Health Ministry's 5K and vaccination regulations while popularizing good, effective models, examples of good people, good deeds in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic .

Apart from controlling COVID-19, military units should also double check their plans and prepare personnel and vehicles to be ready for disaster prevention and search and rescue missions in the coming months. Also, they should effectively perform other tasks related to training, production, doing research, Party-building, among others.

