Cities and provinces urged to do more to promote COVID-19 prevention measures

One of the posters chosen by the Ministry of Culture to promote COVID-19 prevention measures. — Photo vietnamnet.vn
HÀ NỘI — The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the information and communication departments of cities and provinces have been asked to do more to promote COVID-19 prevention measures.
The request was made through resolution No78/NQ-CP and signed on July 30 by Deputy Minister Trịnh Thị Thủy.
The document said that posters and electronic billboards should be used and would be provided by the ministry.
Last year, the four best posters from a competition launched by the ministry were printed to promote measures to prevent and fight the pandemic.
Localities should take the initiative and carry out measures to raise awareness on mass media and through other mediums depending on what is most practical, the document says.
The localities should co-ordinate with the ministry's Department of Performing Arts to ask artists to make video clips, write songs and create small theatre works.
The ministry also stressed that all projects as a result of the document need to spread meaningful and positive messages, exemplary models of pandemic prevention, and national unity fighting COVID-19.
The ministry has held online theatre shows to offer performances to audiences in this difficult time. The best performances have been broadcast on VTV (Việt Nam Television), VOV (Voice of Việt Nam) as well as on other provincial TV and radio channels.
With the participation of 12 theatres under the ministry, the online theatre is showing 24 performances from now to the end of this year.
Last year, the ministry’s Department of Performing Arts created the YouTube channel Nghệ Thuật Biểu Diễn Việt Nam (Vietnamese Performing Art) and on Facebook to livestream performances which help to convey positive messages encouraging a fighting spirit against the pandemic. — VNS
