Circus artists long to be back on stage with new shows

Artists of Việt Nam Circus Federation practise for ‘Biệt Đội Siêu Anh Hùng Giải Cứu Trái Đất’ (Superhero Squad To Save The Earth) show.

HÀ NỘI — The circus stage may have been closed for nearly a year now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the artists of Việt Nam Circus Federation have been practising hard for their much-anticipated return.

Their latest show, Biệt Đội Siêu Anh Hùng Giải Cứu Trái Đất (Super Hero Squad To Save The Earth), is the story about the fight against the aliens by a team of superheroes trying to save the earth from coronavirus.

The performance has been arranged following directions from the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Performing Arts to promote quality artwork for the public after many activities were halted due to COVID-19.

"The content of the show, with its imaginary characters, aims to convey the message of environmental protection," said Tống Toàn Thắng, deputy director of Việt Nam Circus Federation.

"The show is integrated with most circus performance techniques and LED light-equipped costumes, creating interesting effects in the dark backdrop."

Superhero Squad To Save The Earth show will give artists from the Circus Federation a chance to get back on the stage and entertain the audience.

"The content of the show is meaningful as the world is battling against the coronavirus. I also wish that the pandemic could quickly disappear from the earth like what happens in the show," said circus artist Nguyễn Văn Thái.

Nguyễn Đức Thành who played the Green Hero in the show, added: "It has been such a long time since I have been able to perform on stage so I really miss it. The pandemic has prolonged since last year so all that we as circus artists could do was practice."

However, their wish to be back on stage might not be fulfilled this year as the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the performing day of Superhero Squad To Save The Earth uncertain.

Thắng said: "We were about to introduce this performance on Children's Day on June 1 but then had to move the schedule to Mid-Autumn Festival due to the implementation of social-distancing measures. However, there is only less than one month left and it seems that we have to reschedule the show until next year."

The deputy director of the Việt Nam Circus Federation revealed that even rehearsing was fraught with problems.

"During the implementation of social distancing measures in Hà Nội, the artists of the federation have strictly followed the regulations on pandemic prevention and control,” Thắng said.

“Staying home but not sitting still, we still keep practicing regularly at home.

"In fact, some artists have quit their jobs and taken up other jobs to earn extra income. Some others have to work part-time jobs during this period.

"Despite hardships, we have always kept in mind that the most important duty of an artist is still to be creative and ready to perform whenever possible. We have been working hard on Superhero Squad To Save The Earth and waiting for the performance to be approved by the Department of Performing Arts."

Tạ Duy Ánh, director of the federation, said if the show cannot be performed live, they will collaborate with television stations to broadcast their performance. VNS