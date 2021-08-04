Children in Ho Chi Minh City, Khanh Hoa receive gifts for Children’s Day

More than 330 gifts worth 600,000 VND (26.4 USD) each were presented to child patients in the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and Pediatrics Hospital 1 and 2.

A fair on children's health care was held in the city on May 27 and 28, drawing nearly 10,000 people. Children received free medical check-ups and medicine from doctors from the city's major hospitals.

Meanwhile, a conference on preventing child abuse was held in Khanh Hoa province on May 30.

According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, about 1,000 children nationwide are sexually abused each year. Therefore, creating a safe environment for children needs support from all communities.

On the occasion, some 150 gifts and 120 scholarships worth one million VND (44 USD) each were given to disadvantaged children in the locality.

