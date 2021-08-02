Chi Linh city after 10 days under lockdown

On February 6, after 10 days under lockdown, Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot – Chi Linh City in the northern province of Hai Duong – moved to a different state.

The streets were deserted, shops were closed, flower markets were very quiet. Local people will welcome a special Lunar New Year (Tet) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were a few people on Nguyen Trai, the city’s major street, on February 6, five days before the Lunar New Year. Almost all shops along the road were closed.

However, the flower garden in the city center is still decorated splendidly.

In previous years, Sao Do Square used to be home to hundreds of kiosks selling flowers, peaches and products for Tet. This year, there are only about 10 stalls.

Sitting in a stall selling orchids, Truong Van Linh, 30, said, he had been here for 3 days but had not yet sold any pots of flowers.

Sao Do – the largest market in the city – was in a blockade.

In the blockade area, the people of Chi Linh still prepare a full Tet, according to traditional customs.

The family of Ms. Nguyen Thi Chi, 73, a resident of Huu Nghi Street, started making banh chung on February 6. This Tet is more special for her family because her children who work in Hanoi cannot return home to celebrate Tet.

Chi said her family used to make nearly 30 banh chung but this year, the family only made 8 cakes.

“Usually, Tet is the time of family reunion but this year it will be the Tet of safety. The whole country is striving for the fight against the epidemic, why am I sad? I told my children to not return home nor travel, and only visit us when lockdown is removed,” said Mrs. Chi.

At the central flower garden of Chi Linh city, a group of workers were working on the last item to serve people this Tet.

Linh has not sold any pots of orchids for several days A kiosk selling kumquat at Sao Do Square

Porters are unemployed

The quiet Tet flower market

Mrs. Chi still makes banh chung this Tet, although her children could not return home for Tet union. A deserted street

Most shops in Chi Linh City are closed.

Pham Cong

