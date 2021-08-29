Charity auction to raise funds for COVID-19 fight

A charity auction programme to raise funds and donate medical supplies to frontline medical workers and hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will be organised on August 28 evening by the organisers of the Vietnam International Fashion Week (VNIFW). The event will take place on OnMeeting platform and will be livestreamed on the Fanpage of the VNIFW.

Miss H’Hen Nie is to take part in the auction. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

It aims to call on those working in the fashion industry to join hands in the fight against COVID-19. Chairwoman of the Vietnam International Fashion Week Trang Le said the auction is expected to partially contribute to COVID-19 prevention and control efforts of the country, especially in the southern region. The programme will see the participation of famous people such as Francesca Baronio – wife of the EU Ambassador to Vietnam, businesswoman and actress Truong Ngoc Anh, businesswoman and fashionista Tien Nguyen, artist Minh Trang, singer Tung Duong, singer Doan Trang, and designers Nguyen Cong Tri, Adrian Anh Tuan, and Thuy Nguyen, among others.