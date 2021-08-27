Caseload tops 410,000, additional 386 deaths reported Friday

Residents in Thanh Xuân Trung Ward in Thanh Xuân District, Hà Nội get tested for COVID-19 on Friday. A total of 77 new cases were reported in the capital city on Friday night. VNA/VNS Photo Tuân Anh

HÀ NỘI —The total number of COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam reached 410,366 as more than 17,000 new patients were reported on Friday night.

Of those, 12,920 new patients were reported across the country during the day, and 4,508 cases previously detected in Bình Dương but only added to the system on Friday.

Out of the cases reported during the day, only 19 were imported and the rest were domestic cases.

HCM City led the country in the number of new cases again with 5,383, followed by Bình Dương (4,187), Đồng Nai (996), Long An (454), Tiền Giang (312), Đà Nẵng (202), Tây Ninh (132), Khánh Hòa (131), Quảng Bình (125) and Đồng Tháp (122).

New patients were also found in An Giang (91), Bình Thuận (87), Hà Nội (77), Cần Thơ (72), Thừa Thiên Huế (70), Đắk Lắk (63), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (59), Nghệ An (57), Bến Tre (31), Bình Định (29), Thanh Hóa (28), Kiên Giang (28), Phú Yên (21), Trà Vinh (19), Bình Phước (17), Hậu Giang (15), Vĩnh Long (14), Quảng Trị (13), Quảng Ngãi (9), Sóc Trăng (8 ), Cà Mau (8 ), Ninh Thuận (6), Hà Tĩnh (6), Quảng Nam (5), Ninh Bình (5), Hà Nam (4), Gia Lai (4), Sơn La (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Bắc Ninh (2), Bắc Giang (2) and Hải Dương (1).

Out of the domestic cases, 6,627 were reported as community infections as they were found in communities outside quarantine areas and locked down zones

Reports from health officials on Friday also said 386 deaths have been recorded.

They include 356 deaths reported during the day in HCM City (287), Bình Dương (34), Đồng Nai (13), Khánh Hòa (10), Long An (7), Đà Nẵng (2), Bến Tre (1), Sóc Trăng (1), Thanh Hóa (1), and 30 recorded in Phú Yên from the beginning of the month.

This brings the country's total deaths to 10,053.

A total of 10,126 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recoveries to 198,614.

There are eight cities and provinces that have gone 14 days without new cases, which are Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang and Kon Tum.

As of Friday, more than 18.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 2,235,013 people having been fully inoculated. — VNS