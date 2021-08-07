Caseload tops 200,000 as 7,334 new COVID-19 patients reported Saturday

HÀ NỘI — The number of COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam has topped 200,000 after 7,334 new cases were reported on Saturday.
The country’s caseload now stands at 200,715.
Of the new patients, one was imported and the rest domestic infections.
A drop of 987 domestic cases were registered compared to Friday.
HCM City still led the country in the number new patients with 3,930, followed by Bình Dương (822), Đồng Nai (709), Long An (367), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (288), Khánh Hòa (167), Tiền Giang (165), Cần Thơ (141), and Tây Ninh (134).
New infections were also found in Phú Yên (78), Vĩnh Long (62), Bình Thuận (61), Đồng Tháp (60), Bến Tre (49), An Giang (31), Ninh Thuận (22), Sơn La (20), Kiên Giang (17), Bình Định (17), Gia Lai (17), Quảng Bình (15), Lâm Đồng (12), Hải Dương (11), Hà Nội (10), Quảng Nam (10), Hậu Giang (9), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Bạc Liêu (6), Hà Tĩnh (6), Cà Mau (5), Thanh Hóa (4), Thái Bình (4), Lào Cai (4), Bình Phước (2), Ninh Bình (2), Hà Giang (1), Hưng Yên (1).
Out of these domestic cases, 1,281 were reported as community transmissions.
Reports from health officials on Saturday said 4,305 patients were given the all-clear, increasing the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 nationwide to 66,637.
A total of 8,528,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Saturday. More than 7.6 million people have had one dose and more than 863,000 two doses. — VNS
