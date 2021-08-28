Capital cities of Vietnam, Laos foster multi-faceted cooperation

Dung said the Vietnamese capital city always treasures and does its best to promote the great friendship, comprehensive cooperation and the close, faithful, pure ties with the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and ethnic groups in Laos, as well as the Party Committee, authorities and people of Lao localities, particularly Vientiane.
The official briefed the ambassador on Hanoi's socio-economic situation, development targets, external affairs and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He stressed the city's policy to give priority to developing the friendship and cooperation with Lao localities, especially Vientiane, saying the cooperation has significantly contributed to consolidating the special relationship between the two countries.
In the face of the pandemic, Hanoi has decided to provide financial aid and medical supplies for Lao localities, including 30,000 masks, 10,000 test kits and 40,000 USD for Vientiane and 20,000 USD for each of eight northern Lao provinces, according to the official.
Hanoi has also received aid worth 15,000 USD from Vientiane, he said, noting that such gifts demonstrate the close-knit relationship and special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.
Dung expressed his hope that the ambassador will work to further enhance the special solidarity between the two countries as well as between Hanoi and Lao localities.
Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang said he hopes that Hanoi and Vientiane and other Lao localities will further promote their collaboration in the coming time.
On this occasion, the Hanoi Party Committee, authorities and people symbolically presented gifts to Vientiane and the eight northern Lao provinces to support the localities in the pandemic combat.
Source: VNA
