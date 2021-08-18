Can Tho begins Covid-19 vaccination for 1,000 pregnant women today

The Saigon Times

A pregnant woman gets a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Can Tho Maternity Hospital in Can Tho City. The hospital will vaccinate 1,000 women from the 13th week of pregnancy onward in the city starting today, August 18, until August 23 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Can Tho Maternity Hospital in Can Tho City will vaccinate 1,000 women from the 13th week of pregnancy in the city starting today, August 18, until August 23, said the hospital's representative.

To prepare for this vaccination drive, the hospital earlier announced the inoculation program on its various channels, so that pregnant women can register. The hospital will set up five vaccination tables and use the Moderna vaccine allocated by the municipal Health Department, according to Nguyen Thuy Thuy Ai, deputy director of the hospital.

Expectant women will take medical screening tests and receive medical advice before being vaccinated. Measures to monitor the post-vaccination reactions of pregnant women will be the same as that of other groups of vaccinated people, Ai said.

She recommended that pregnant women should combine routine antenatal check-ups and Covid vaccinations to save costs and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection. Pregnant women should register for the Covid vaccination on a voluntary basis, after considering the benefits and the risks of vaccination, and get approved for vaccination during their routine antenatal check-ups.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health had issued a decision giving guidelines on conducting medical screening tests before the Covid vaccination, including some adjustments for groups of people that are eligible for vaccination.

Under the decision, expectant women from the 13th week onward will need to be inoculated with caution and have to undergo medical screening tests. Meanwhile, women under 13 weeks pregnant can delay the vaccination.

The ministry noted that the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is contraindicated in women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Women who are 13 weeks pregnant need to be given a medical explanation about the pros and cons of vaccination and have to sign a pledge before being vaccinated. They have to be inoculated at medical facilities that have the maternity emergency unit.

Can Tho begins Covid-19 vaccination for 1,000 pregnant women today have 511 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.