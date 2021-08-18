Cambridge offers English language test for Vietnamese firms
By Van Ly
|Employees of enterprises will take tests on computers – PHOTO: CAMBRIDGE
HANOI – Cambridge Assessment English, a not-for-profit department of the University of Cambridge, has partnered with Cambridge University Press to introduce Linguaskill, an AI-powered English language test for Vietnamese enterprises.
Local firms can use Linguaskill to test the English language skills of their employees.
Francesca Woodward, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment English, said Linguaskill helps employers recruit people with the right language skills – not just a passive knowledge of English but the ability to communicate effectively. As such, Linguaskill was developed to simplify the process of determining the language skills of job applicants and audit the language skills of existing staff to plan and evaluate training.
Linguaskill covers four key language skills–listening, speaking, reading and writing using advanced Artificial Intelligence to deliver an accurate assessment of language skills in 48 hours. Results are aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference, the global standard for describing language ability.
Enterprises can use this computer-based exam, which comes in two versions–Linguaskill General and Linguaskill Business–as a core tool in their in-house training programs to screen new candidates and assess competency levels, and as a standard for internal promotion.
Cambridge's exams have helped more than 55 million people worldwide to learn English and prove their skills to the world. As Asia continues to internationalize, stronger English language skills will help enterprises unlock opportunities and compete on the global stage. Linguaskill will help firms to recruit the right people and shape more effective training programs, Francesca added.
- Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online
- English learning app ELSA offers free 3-month course for all
- Out of the blue: quarantined Vietnamese worker recalls training trip to Wuhan
- Vietnamese teacher among 50 finalists for $1 mil UK prize
- 20 countries, territories order Covid-19 test kits made in Vietnam
- Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
- Online shopping a ‘habit’ now for Vietnamese, says report
- 4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
- VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
- During coronavirus closures, just over half of Louisiana school districts offering online classes
- N. Korea says Trump’s letter offers anti-virus cooperation
- Paulo Dybala becomes the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus
- How regional languages are fueling YouTube's growth in India
- WHO offers free online COVID-19-related courses in Vietnamese
- Some Of Trump’s Coronavirus Guidance Is English-Only. Members Of Congress Are Working To Translate It.
- Ride-hailers hesitant to offer financial support
- N Korea says Trump's letter offers anti-virus cooperation
- Search for coronavirus vaccine turns spotlight on German biotech firms
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
- Writing history in Vietnam
Cambridge offers English language test for Vietnamese firms have 440 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.