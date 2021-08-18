Cambridge offers English language test for Vietnamese firms

By Van Ly

Employees of enterprises will take tests on computers – PHOTO: CAMBRIDGE

HANOI – Cambridge Assessment English, a not-for-profit department of the University of Cambridge, has partnered with Cambridge University Press to introduce Linguaskill, an AI-powered English language test for Vietnamese enterprises.

Local firms can use Linguaskill to test the English language skills of their employees.

Francesca Woodward, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment English, said Linguaskill helps employers recruit people with the right language skills – not just a passive knowledge of English but the ability to communicate effectively. As such, Linguaskill was developed to simplify the process of determining the language skills of job applicants and audit the language skills of existing staff to plan and evaluate training.

Linguaskill covers four key language skills–listening, speaking, reading and writing using advanced Artificial Intelligence to deliver an accurate assessment of language skills in 48 hours. Results are aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference, the global standard for describing language ability.

Enterprises can use this computer-based exam, which comes in two versions–Linguaskill General and Linguaskill Business–as a core tool in their in-house training programs to screen new candidates and assess competency levels, and as a standard for internal promotion.

Cambridge's exams have helped more than 55 million people worldwide to learn English and prove their skills to the world. As Asia continues to internationalize, stronger English language skills will help enterprises unlock opportunities and compete on the global stage. Linguaskill will help firms to recruit the right people and shape more effective training programs, Francesca added.

