CAAV asks airlines to halt selling domestic flights

Planes land at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has asked domestic airlines to continue reducing the frequency of flights from and to cities and provinces under social distancing.

The CVAA said to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Transport amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to ensure the interests of customers, it had asked Vietnamese airlines to stop selling tickets on domestic routes.

"Airlines are responsible for refunding money to passengers who have made payment for tickets on domestic flights issued after July 21 until further notice,” the CAAV said.

According to the CAAV, airlines are being asked to minimise flights from provinces and cities which are under social distancing to Hà Nội.

Specifically, flights from Cần Thơ and Phú Quốc to Hà Nội and vice versa have been suspended. There are only two flights a day between Hà Nội and HCM City operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

However, there are no restrictions on cargo flights.

Regarding flights serving disease prevention and public service, carriers must make plans and report to the CAAV for consideration on a case-by-case basis.

The CAAV also requested the airlines to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Passengers on flights between provinces and cities that are implementing social distancing and Hà Nội are required to have a COVID-19 negative certificate by RT-PCR method or a negative rapid test in line with the Ministry of Health's regulations. — VNS