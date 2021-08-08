Ca Mau works to increase banana value, output

The southernmost province will also combine the banana orchards with eco-tourism services to add to farmers' incomes.
It will encourage farmers to turn mixed orchards, areas around fields growing other crops and near forests and unproductive rice fields into banana plantations.
Banana farmers will use intensive farming to increase yields, tissue culture and high-quality varieties. In the plantations, farmers will be encouraged to breed fish and livestock.
Besides, the province will strive to strengthen linkages between farmers and processors to increase the output of various products made from the fruit and its by-products.
Ca Mau, one of the largest banana growing provinces in the Mekong Delta, has 5,400ha under various varieties of the fruit, including 4,800ha of xiem, with an annual output of 60,000 tonnes.
The banana growing areas are located mostly in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts.
Nguyen Tran Thuc, head of the department's Plant Protection and Cultivation Sub-department, said demand for xiem bananas remains steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and it fetches farmers a price of 3,500 VND a kilogram, the same as before the outbreak.
The province's bananas are sold in the delta and Ho Chi Minh City and exported to Cambodia through local traders.
Most are sold for eating fresh, with a quantity meant for processing into products like dried banana and banana cake.
Ca Mau plans to expand its area under banana to 6,000ha and annual output to 120,000 tonnes by 2025.
Source: VNA
- Ca Mau strives for 1.2 billion USD in export turnover in 2020
- Raw Bananas (Plantains): Nutritional Health Benefits, Risks, & Recipes
- 7 ways you can maximise wealth from your work
- China steel giant to raise output by 20% in grim outlook for UK industry
- Rags to riches: uncovering the hidden value in your old clothes
- Mekong Delta provinces boost shrimp exports
- Association for Talent Development Releases Talent Development Capability Model
- Quality and branding, the answer to Vietnamese agricultural woes
- Myant to Unveil the Digital Textile Exchange (DTX) at CES 2020, a Platform to Democratize Access to Textile Manufacturing Capacity and Enable Textile Innovation
- Myant to Demonstrate Connected Textiles for Fitness and Cycling at CES 2020 that Enable New Modes of Textile-Based Performance Optimization
- Soc Trang investment conference pays off
- The 5 Best Windows 10 Sound Equalizers to Improve Your PC Audio
- China Focus: China boosts basic research with systematic resolve
- China-ASEAN trade continues to boom amid global growth slowdown, uncertainties
- The seven foods you should have in the pantry NOW to kickstart your New Year health regime - and they all cost less than $4
- The Best Printers for 2020
- How to Create a Swap File on Linux
- PGP keys, software security, and much more threatened by new SHA1 exploit
- Cambridge Analytica: how did it turn clicks into votes?
- The Complete Microsoft Office File Converter Guide
Ca Mau works to increase banana value, output have 443 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.