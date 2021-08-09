Businesses take on social duty amid the pandemic

Businesses are demontrating their civic role in joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic to keep people safe.

The HCM City public hospital system is facing overloads due to a surge in infections which reached more than 100,000 in the past 60 days. Meanwhile, people and businesses face problems in food and supply distribution due to the impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic also shows the profound connection between social development and businesses. This pandemic reminds businesses to pay close attention to activities that bring value to the community. Therefore, it is an opportunity for brands to take action and place a reliable label in people's hearts and minds day by day.

In cooperation with the authorities, many businesses voluntarily donated property such as land, buildings and factories for the construction of field hospitals. Other businesses donated food, medicine, medical equipment, and ambulances to support the frontline forces against the pandemic. Many people also volunteered to help repel this pandemic.

Private healthcare providers were among the many that took prompt action in sharing their duty with the medical system in treating COVID-19 patients and alleviate the stress on public hospitals. Hoan My Thu Duc International General Hospital proposed to HCM City Health Department to convert the entire function of the hospital to a COVID-19 treatment centre. After officially announced as a COVID-19 treatment centre, Hoan My Thu Duc COVID-19 treatment hospital has 100 beds in the first phase and the number of beds will be increased to 200 in the second phase. Helping on the frontline were more than 3,000 volunteers including doctors, nurses, and medical staff working at Hoan My system's 15 hospitals and six clinics. This is a campaign organised by Hoan My, called "One Hoan My – Millions of trust" to treat COVID-19 patients in their newly converted hospital.

The community has highly appreciated this timely contribution which helps relieve the pressure in this unwanted situation. The board of directors of Hoan My Medical Corporation said: "Hoan My is not an outsider in this battle even though our businesses were impacted greatly by the pandemic. We need to take action to help the medical system overcome those difficulties."

Wholehearted care for people

From Hoan My's perspective, the core foundation leading to those activities' success is sincerity and resolve in their responsibilities despite hardship. One of the approaches is to promote the connection and co-operation among businesses, between businesses and social organisations, enterprises and the authorities.

Ph.D, M.D, Nguyen Tuan, CEO of Hoan My Thu Duc International General Hospital, said: "To finish this construction as soon as possible, we had to rapidly convert the function of Hoan My Thu Duc Hospital into a place that meets the requirements for COVID-19 treatment. All medical equipment needed for treatment was also furnished within a week. Hoan My's doctors, nurses, and medical staff are all willing to join the battle to repel the pandemic with the spirit 'One Hoan My – Millions of trust'. Despite the emerging challenges for us, I believe in our strength and the competence that would help us beat the pandemic. And the happiness will come to us."

Nguyen Anh Duc, living in Binh Tan district, said: "The images of doctors, nurses and medical staff suffering from exhaustion after a long day working non-stop has brought a grateful feeling in our hearts. The pandemic has pushed them to the limit of health and endurance. Even then, they still manage and overcome it to keep people safe. They are our heroes in white blouses."

HCM City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong praised the timely support of Hoan My Medical Corporation. He said: "Although several shortcomings occur, the operation of the hospital has gone well, especially in patient admission. This comes from the high determination and great efforts of Hoan My's doctors and medical staff. The core value of Hoan My has been vividly re-affirmed as "One Hoan My – Millions of trust."

“The success of Social Responsibility (CSR) and Social Value Sharing (CSV) activities will make a positive impact on society and push the development of the business. Research from Edelman stated that when hit by a crisis, a brand name that focuses on their customers' profit would never be delayed on the path to success. So, COVID-19 is considered an opportunity for better development of businesses. Otherwise, those who only pay attention to their own benefits would be boycotted and sink into oblivion permanently."