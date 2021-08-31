Book on Vietnamese clothes included in Australian university library

HCM CITY— A bilingual book about Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century has been included in the library of the National Australian University.
The book, Dệt Nên Triều Đại (Weaving A Realm), features the rituals and fashions of Vietnamese in the early Lê Dynasty from 1437 to 1471.
Released in May 2020, it was compiled by a team of Vietnamese expatriates, called the Vietnam Centre, from all over the world led by Nguyễn Ngọc Phương Đông.
Đông and his partners spent two years on research and collecting photos. They also wrote and edited the photo captions in Vietnamese and English.
"We introduced our book, Dệt Nên Triều Đại , to library representatives at the National Australian University (NAU)," Đông, a member of Vietnam Centre's managing board, said.
"We hope readers and students in Australia and worldwide will learn about Việt Nam's history and culture after reading Dệt Nên Triều Đại . "
Dệt Nên Triều Đại has 224 colourful pages in two parts.
The book's images on 15th-century fashion, painted and captured by young artists, were recreated based on reputable resources such as Ngàn Năm Mũ Áo (Thousands of Years of History of Việt Nam's Traditional Costumes), a photo book on Vietnamese clothes by Trần Quang Đức, and Trang Phục Việt Nam written by cultural researcher Đoàn Thị Tình.
Ngàn Năm Mũ Áo focuses on Vietnamese clothing in different periods from the Lý Dynasty (1009-1225) to Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945).
Its author, Đức, a 35-year-old researcher from the Việt Nam Institute of Literature, has spent many years searching the country and abroad for historical evidence of costumes worn by people from different regions, social backgrounds and historical periods.
Ngàn Năm Mũ Áo was the winner of the Good Books Prize 2014 in the new discoveries category. The award, presented annually by the non-profit organsation IRED, aims to encourage quality writing and spread the reading habit.
In the book Dệt Nên Triều Đại , the information and records by scholar and historian Phan Huy Chú (1782-1840) are used.
“The ancient clothing of Vietnamese is reproduced through both language and images in Dệt Nên Triều Đại ,” said Đông of Vietnam Centre.
“The book is a gift to people who want to explore a part of the country's history, traditional culture and lifestyle.”
Vietnam Centre is a non-profit organisation based in Sydney, Australia. It works to promote Vietnamese culture to the world, hoping to introduce Vietnamese heritage and the splendour of its 4,000-year-old of civilisation to international friends.— VNS
