Boeing opens first office in Việt Nam

SINGAPORE — The Boeing Company has this week opened its first office in Việt Nam which is expected to support the company's growth objectives across its commercial airplanes, defence and services businesses.
In its announcement released yesterday, Boeing said that the inauguration of the Hà Nội-based office, along with a new one in Jakarta, Indonesia, aimed at expanding its presence in the region.
The same day, Boeing announced the appointment of Alexander Feldman as the new president of the company's Southeast Asia business. Feldman will be based in Singapore and oversee the company's strategy and operations as Boeing expands its regional presence.
Previously, Feldman was president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) for more than 12 years and also served as its chairman in 2020-2021 helping to steer the Council through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am proud to join Boeing, one of the world's iconic brands, and a strong and growing partner to one of the fastest-growing and most consequential markets in the world: Southeast Asia," said Feldman.
"With over 380 million people under the age of 35, Southeast Asia will bolster Boeing's growth for decades to come and support hundreds of thousands of American jobs as well as countless others across the region." — VNS
- Football for Friendship 2018 kick-starts in Vietnam
- HAGL vs Hanoi FC: a fight among U23 players
- Government draws up resilience plans for rainy season
- Red Sox Mookie Betts weighs in on Colin Kaepernick
- Model Chrissy Teigen wants the Mariners to play at Teigen Fields
- Buying or Selling Each 1st-Round Rookie as a Day 1 Starter
- Sister of North Korean leader to come to South for Olympics
- Over 100 killed in Cuban plane crash
- N.Korea invites SKorean leader for summit in Pyongyang
- The Latest: Ali's funeral to be held Friday in Louisville
- The Latest: Family spokesman says Ali died of septic shock
- The Latest: Abdul-Jabbar recalls Ali tormenting opponents
- The Latest: Jesse Jackson calls Ali a 'social transformer'
- The Latest: LeBron James calls Muhammad Ali 'the first icon'
- The Latest: Jerry West says Ali had 'God-like presence'
- The Latest: Presidential candidates say Ali is The Greatest
- The Latest: Ali plea to free journalist was 'turning point'
- The Latest: Jim Brown recalls Ali as social force, comedian
- The Latest: Ali admired for objection to Vietnam War
- The Latest: Daughter says Ali's heart wouldn't stop beating
Boeing opens first office in Việt Nam have 396 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.