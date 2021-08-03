Binh Thuan reports first Covid fatality

The Saigon Times

A medical worker swabs a local woman in La Gi Town, Binh Thuan Province, for Covid-19 testing. A 65-year-old woman residing in Binh Thuan Province's La Gi Town died of Covid-19 on August 2, making her the first Covid-19 death in the south-central province – PHOTO: PLO

HCMC – A 65-year-old woman residing in Binh Thuan Province's La Gi Town died of Covid-19, making her the first Covid-19 death in the south-central province.

The deceased had underlying medical conditions, said the provincial Department of Health,

Earlier, she was transferred from the La Gi General Hospital to the Binh Thuan Provincial General Hospital for Covid treatment on August 1. Her health condition worsened and she was pronounced dead on August 2.

She was among the 186 Covid deaths between July 28 and August 2 in 10 cities and provinces that the Ministry of Health confirmed this morning, August 3.

According to the province's anti-Covid steering committee, eight coronavirus patients in the province are severely ill and have to rely on oxygen therapy, including six cases being treated in La Gi Town and two others in Duc Linh District.

By this morning, the province had reported 751 infections, with La Gi Town accounting for the most at 625 cases. Specifically, 695 are active cases, while 56 others have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Eight districts in the province are implementing the stay-at-home mandate under the prime minister's Directive 15, while La Gi Town and Phan Thiet City are following the social distancing order under the prime minister's Directive 16.

The Covid situation in the province remains complicated with new cases on the rise, especially in La Gi Town. Also, Phan Thiet City has yet to detect the source of transmission of the cases, while four infection clusters in Ham Tan District were linked to La Gi Town.

Further, some 350 residents returned home in Binh Thuan from other localities every day, especially a number of workers from the virus-hit Dong Nai Province, posing a high risk of new infections in the upcoming period.

