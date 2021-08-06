Binh Phuoc to reclaim lands from delayed projects

Binh Phuoc Province plans to repossess over 4,100 hectares of lands mostly from delayed projects for "national defence and socio-economic development," its People's Council has said in a resolution.
The 256 projects to lose the lands include many major ones like a 360ha solar energy farm, a 300ha military airport and a 200ha hi-tech agricultural park.
The province has asked the Government for 40,000 hectares of land owned by the Viet Nam Rubber Group and another 30,000ha owned by the province to expand three industrial parks and for other industrial and urban development projects.
Binh Phuoc, which has 14 industrial parks, is situated in the Southern Key Economic Zone and enjoys excellent connectivity with other economic hubs like Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces and HCM City.
It plans to build four new industrial parks and expand three existing ones by 2030. — VNS
