Binh Duong sees strong surge in new Covid-19 infections

The Saigon Times

A view of the field hospital at the Phu Nhuan High School in HCMC's Phu Nhuan District, which has been put into operation. Binh Duong Province sees a strong surge of the new Covid-19 cases this evening, August 12 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening confirmed 5,025 new Covid-19 cases, including 11 imported cases and 5,014 locally-infected cases. Of which, Binh Duong Province accounted for the biggest number, at 2,117.

Of the new cases, the sources of infection of 970 cases remain unknown.

Besides the cases in Binh Duong, 1,523 others were reported in HCMC, 646 in Dong Nai, 123 in Dong Thap and 104 in Can Tho.

Danang, Hanoi, Tra Vinh and Khanh Hoa recorded 78, 76, 66 and 42 cases, respectively, while the rest were detected in 22 other provinces.

The new cases sent today's Covid-19 caseload to 9,667, including 3,841 in HCMC, 3,028 in Binh Duong and 1,071 in Dong Nai.

Vietnam has tallied 246,568 Covid-19 cases, including 242,603 cases in the current wave.

Today, 3,991 patients were announced to have recovered from Covid-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 89,145.

The Ministry of Health this evening also reported 326 more Covid-19 fatalities recorded from August 1 to 12, taking the country's Covid-19 death tally to 4,813.

Of the additional deaths, 225 were recorded in HCMC, 42 in Binh Duong, 20 in Tien Giang, 19 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, six in Long An, four each in Ben Tre and Vinh Long, two each in Danang, Hanoi and Binh Thuan.

Today, a field hospital with 350 beds at the Phu Nhuan High School in the district of the same name was put into operation.

Phu Nhuan District Chairman Nguyen Dong Tung said the hospital included 60 beds for emergency and recuperation. It also has areas for the treatment of Covid-19 patients with underlying illnesses and those with mild symptoms, and administration and emergency consultation areas.

The hospital is in the second level of the city's five-level treatment system for Covid-19 patients but has been equipped with some advanced machines like those in level 3 and has an emergency and recuperation area, helping ease pressure on higher-level hospitals.

The field hospital has 65 medical workers from the HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute.

In related news, Cho Ray Hospital today started offering online medical checkup services through 30 phone numbers. Doctors of the hospital will take turns providing advice to patients.

Cho Ray Hospital director Nguyen Tri Thuc said the decision was made amid the context that many localities are practicing social distancing, causing difficulties for patients in provinces to travel to HCMC for medical checkup and treatment.

Meanwhile, the District 7 government has called on residents to register for China's Vero Cell vaccine. Wards in the district will make lists of those voluntarily getting the vaccine and submit them to the district's medical center.

The move is aimed at reaching the target of vaccinating 70% of the district's residents aged over 18, said District 7 Chairman Hoang Minh Tuan Anh.

To date, 60% of residents aged over 18 in the district have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to District 7, HCMC has imported one million Vero Cell vaccine doses. The vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization and used by many countries.

In Vietnam, Haiphong and Quang Ninh have administered the vaccine to their residents.

Binh Duong sees strong surge in new Covid-19 infections have 755 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.