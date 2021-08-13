Beer companies report mixed performance in Q2

Inside a production line of Habeco in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS photo

HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 outbreak during the second quarter has hit some beer producers, especially large ones in the market.

In its second-quarter business results, Hanoi Liquor And Beverage JSC (Halico, HNR) said that its net revenue continued to drop 37 per cent year-on-year to more than VNĐ17.2 billion (US$756,574), resulting in a loss of VNĐ12.35 billion in profit after tax, nearly double the loss of VNĐ6.5 billion in the same period last year.

In the first quarter, the company posted a rise of 34 per cent in revenue to nearly VNĐ36 billion, with a loss of just VNĐ1 billion.

As of June 30, Halico lost VNĐ13.3 billion, raising the total accumulated undistributed loss to VNĐ458 billion.

Restrictions on gatherings and parties during each outbreak to contain COVID-19, along with regulations on deterring drink driving, caused a strong fall in alcohol demand.

Meanwhile, Sabeco (SAB) reported consolidated revenue in the second quarter of VNĐ7.27 trillion, similar to the same period last year. It still recorded a profit after tax of VNĐ1.2 trillion, but as expenses increased sharply during the period, the indicator dropped 12 per cent.

In the first six months of 2021, its revenue reached VNĐ13.2 trillion, up 9 per cent over the year, with profit after tax climbing 6 per cent to nearly VNĐ2.1 trillion.

Sabeco said that it has implemented many comprehensive solutions to optimise management and continue to promote sales activities, minimising the impact of the third and fourth wave of the pandemic and improving business efficiency. According to the report, the company’s total advertising and promotional expenses in the first half of the year increased by 62 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ1.24 trillion.

Accounting for a large market share in the north, Habeco (BHN) also ended the second quarter with a decrease in profit over the same period.

Its financial statement showed that Habeco's net revenue reached over VNĐ1.9 trillion, down 9 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Due to the rise in expenses, its profit after tax declined by 26 per cent over last year to VNĐ182 billion. Habeco said that the increase in expenses was mainly due to advertising, promotion, support and other expenses.

This is consistent with the plan to focus resources on promotional programmes approved by Habeco shareholders at the latest Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.

In the first six months of the year, Habeco achieved VNĐ3.3 trillion in net revenue and VNĐ230 billion in profit after tax, rising 15 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.

Many small beer businesses see growing profits

Besides Sabeco, Habeco and Halico, most listed beer companies in the market are subsidiaries and joint ventures related to the branded products of Saigon Beer or Hanoi Beer.

Companies like Saigon Beer Western (WSB), Saigon – Phú Thọ Beer (BSP), SaiGon-SongLam Beer (BSL), and Sai Gon – Mien Trung Beer JSC (SMB) recorded great performance.

Accordingly, Saigon Beer Western's net revenue and profit after tax climbed 35 per cent and 16.2 per cent, respectively, in the second quarter.

SaiGon-SongLam Beer and Sai Gon – Mien Trung Beer also recorded strong growth in profit, up 43 per cent and 29.5 per cent, respectively.

And while Saigon – Phú Thọ Beer witnessed a small fall of nearly 2 per cent, its profit after tax still gained 54 per cent during the same period. The rise in profit was mainly driven by a strong decline in expenses in financial activities and sale expenses. VNS