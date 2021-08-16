Bac Ninh detects new Covid cluster after 21 days
The Saigon Times
|A coronavirus checkpoint in Bac Ninh Province. The province has reported 12 new domestic Covid-19 infections linked to the employees of a Viettel Post store in Luong Tai District, ending its 21-day streak without community transmission – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – Bac Ninh Province has reported 12 new domestic Covid-19 infections linked to employees at a Viettel Post store in Luong Tai District, ending its 21-day streak without community transmission.
The new coronavirus cluster has seen several direct and indirect contacts, said the provincial anti-virus steering committee.
As many as 386 people have been found to come into close contact with confirmed cases, while over 1,200 others came into indirect contact with the cases, the local media reported.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the province has ordered all delivery people in the district be tested, including employees at the Viettel Post Bac Ninh, and all residents in the areas where the Covid cases live.
Besides, the province has locked down Luong Tai District with 107,215 people until further notice.
Bac Ninh had earlier been one of the country's largest coronavirus hotbeds, reporting over 1,740 Covid-19 cases in the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic, which began in late April.
After over two months of fighting the pandemic, on June 30, the province was assessed as having brought the disease under control by the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control.
