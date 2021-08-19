Bắc Giang honoured for anti-pandemic achievements

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) presents a third-class Labour Order to Bắc Giang Province for achievements in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province has returned to a “new normal” state as no new COVID-19 infections have been detected in the community for more than a month.

During a working visit to the province on Wednesday morning, the President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said many effective anti-pandemic models initiated by Bắc Giang are valuable lessons in COVID-19 prevention and control that can be standardised to apply in other localities.

He asked the province to stay vigilant to protect the achieved results and prevent the pandemic from breaking out again.

In early May, Bắc Giang faced unprecedented difficulties and challenges when the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 rapidly spread in local industrial zones. The pandemic seriously affected all aspects of life, economy and society of the province with production and business activities suspended and the safety, health and life of local people, especially workers, seriously influenced.

Thanks to the high determination and joint efforts of the entire political system and people from all walks of life, the pandemic has been put under complete control in the province.

Businesses and industrial parks have restored normal production and business activities. In addition, the province also sent six delegations with a total of 258 health workers to assist southern provinces in the current fight against the pandemic.

The State leader stressed that it is necessary to support and create all favourable conditions for enterprises to access loans and expand production, create a favourable business environment to attract more investment, and focus on unlocking all resources, removing difficulties and obstacles, boosting economic development and soon becoming a budget-autonomous province.

The province also needs to quickly complete its development planning scheme in the context of the new normal so as to soon become a major production centre of the region.

During the visit, the President also presented a third-class Labour Order to the provincial Party Organisation, administration and people, making it the first locality in the country to be awarded by the State leader for achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control. — VNS