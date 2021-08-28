Australian PM’s upcoming visit to Vietnam will lift bilateral ties

In an interview granted to the press on this occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam said Prime Minister Morrison's upcoming trip to Vietnam soon after he had been reelected in May indicates that Australia attaches great importance to Vietnam and the Vietnam-Australia Strategic Partnership.
Ambassador Nam said during this trip, both sides will develop enhanced Economic Intervention Strategy to realize their ambitious goal of becoming one of each other's top 10 leading trade partners. The two sides' active implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will also help boost investment and trade turnover between Vietnam and Australia.
Prime Minister Morrison's visit to Vietnam is expected to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields including science and technology, people-to-people exchange, energy security, climate change, navigation freedom and safety, and cyber security.
Leaders of the two sides will discuss a number of issues related to regional and global strategic security.
Ensuring peace, stability, aviation and navigation security in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and avoiding any unilateral actions to force, change the status quo, complicate the situations, or escalate tensions, is of mutual concern of the whole Indo-Pacific region, not only Australia and Vietnam, added Ambassador Nam.
Source: VOV
- US Vice-President Kamala Harris to visit Vietnam in August
- Ex-Australian PM Abbott in Delhi in new trade role, effort to kickstart trade talks
- PM Modi, Sitharaman Meet Australian PM’s Special Trade Envoy
- Pentagon chief in Vietnam to advance ties but rights concerns linger
- US Vice-President Kamala Harris to visit Vietnam next month
- PM Modi Meets Former Australian PM Tony Abbott; Leaders Vow to Strengthen Economic Cooperation
- Swiss vice president visits Vietnam for economic push
- Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Vietnam, Singapore
- US Vice President Harris to visit Vietnam, Singapore
- Laos, Vietnam ensure sustainable development of bilateral ties: PathetLao
- Modi US visit: Indian envoy pins hope on strengthening bilateral ties
- Gala Vgong’s Got Talent marks Vietnam-Australia ties
- Vietnam expects more COVID-19 vaccine support from US
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
- France pledges to help fast-track COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Vietnam via COVAX
- Elevated Australia-Vietnam friendship
- Vietnamese, ROK PMs hold phone talks
- Vietnam proud to have a friend like Australia: President Tran Dai Quang
- Vietnam has growing role in US's eyes: experts
- PM commits optimal conditions for newly-appointed Russian Ambassador
Australian PM’s upcoming visit to Vietnam will lift bilateral ties have 381 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.