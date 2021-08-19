AstraZeneca committed to supplying more vaccines for Vietnam

AstraZeneca is committed to supplying vaccines as planned and increasing the number of vaccine allocations to Vietnam this month from the group’s sources and others.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks with AstraZeneca Group’s General Director Pascal Soriot on via a call on August 19. Photo: VGP

AstraZeneca Group’s General Director Pascal Soriot made the commitment in response to the proposal of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in a phone talk on August 19. He said the group will try its best to meet Vietnam’s demand.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested the general director pay attention to directing and speeding up the delivery of vaccines to Vietnam, as well as making efforts to complete the supply of more vaccines to Vietnam in September and plans to the end of 2021.

He expected AstraZeneca to discuss with other countries the possibility of borrowing or repurchasing the vaccines that those countries do not need, and promote the implementation of vaccine contracts for children under 18, who are at high risk and have underlying diseases.

Chinh emphasized that the Vietnamese Government has placed great determination in implementing the vaccine strategy, bringing vaccines to Vietnam in the largest number and in the shortest time to deploy the largest vaccination campaign in history.

This is the second time that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directly worked with senior representatives of AstraZeneca Group to promote the delivery of vaccines to Vietnam.

Previously, on August 9, the Prime Minister sent a letter to the General Director of AstraZeneca about vaccine cooperation.