ASEAN’s Special Envoy urges full access to all parties in Myanmar

Erywan Yusof, ASEAN's Special Envoy to Myanmar and Brunei’s Second Foreign Affairs Minister, said that he will visit the country in his new position, but giving no specific date for his visit.

Erywan said he would seek a more substantive discussion, particularly on the cessation of violence, dialogue and mediation during the next ASEAN visit to Myanmar, while emphasizing the importance for him to be given full access to all parties.

In early June, Yusof and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi travelled to Myanmar to discuss methods that ASEAN can apply to help Myanmar reach peaceful solutions through effective and timely implementation of the consensus, notably the appointment of ASEAN Chair's envoy, as well as support to create favorable conditions for constructive dialogues between all sides in Myanmar and the provision of humanitarian aid to the country.

The crisis in Myanmar began after the military detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) on February 1. After seizing power, the military imposed a one-year emergency and pledged to hold general elections and transfer the power.

