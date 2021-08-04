ASEAN appoints envoy to Myanmar

The special envoy is believed an excellent choice to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process with all parties concerned.
ASEAN foreign ministers agreed on August 4 with the appointment of the bloc's special envoy to Myanmar over the country's political crisis, according to a joint communiqué.
|Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof. Photo: Straitstime
Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof becomes the special envoy who is expected to "facilitate mediation of the dialogue process" with "all parties concerned" to seek a "peaceful solution in the interests of the people."
The appointment of the envoy is part of the Five-Point Consensus that includes an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar; constructive dialogue among all parties; the appointment of a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate dialogue; the provision of humanitarian assistance; and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.
The appointment comes three months after leaders of the member states gathered at an extraordinary ASEAN Summit held in Jakarta on April 24.
The envoy is also expected to build trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned and provide a clear timeline on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.
"Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof is a very experienced ASEAN hand, he is an excellent choice," Bilahari Kausikan, former permanent secretary of Singapore's Foreign Ministry, said. "But I hope ASEAN’s friends and partners will not burden him with unrealistic expectations and by second-guessing his every move," Kyodo News cited him.
ASEAN has 10 member countries namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Brunei is the current bloc chair.
Issues of common concerns
The group released the joint statement at the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), covering issues of common concerns namely ASEAN Community Building, ASEAN Political-Security Community, ASEAN Economic Community, ASEAN Socio-cultural Community, ASEAN External Relations, and Regional and International Issues.
ASEAN Community Building focuses on ASEAN Community Vision 2025, Response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Review the Implementation of ASEAN Charter, Initiative for ASEAN Integration, Sub-region Cooperation, ASEAN Connectivity, Promoting ASEAN and UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, ASEAN Smart Cities Network, and ASEAN Secretariat.
ASEAN Political-Security Community covers Implementation of the APSC Blueprint 2025, Non-Traditional Security Threats, Peace and Security, Maritime Cooperation, and Human Rights.
ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) includes Priority Economic Deliverables, Tourism, AEC Mid-term Review, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Air Transport, Agriculture and Forestry, and Payment Connectivity.
ASEAN Socio-cultural Community emphasized on Social Welfare and Development, Gender Mainstreaming, Education, Human Resource Development, Youth and Sport Development, Environment and Transboundary Haze Pollution, and Disaster Management and Emergency Response.
ASEAN External Relations highlights Dialogue Partners, ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partners and ASEAN Development Partners, Regional and International Organizations, ASEAN Plus Three, East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and Timor-Leste's Application for ASEAN Membership.
Regional and International Issues attaches importance to South China Sea, Developments in the Korean Peninsula, Situation in the Middle East, and Developments in Myanmar.
- Centre appoints Rohan Shah as Governor on ERIA Board
- ASEAN host warns of threats to Southeast Asia from 'Islamic State'
- Japan, China, RoK enhance banking cooperation with ASEAN
- Building ASEAN 2020 - "cohesion and proactive adaptation"
- Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed as new foreign secy
- Trump’s South Asia Strategy Falters as US Mulls Fresh Sanctions on Myanmar
- Myanmar’s border trade with neighbours surges
- Vietnam's Binh Duong FC win first leg of AFC Cup’s ASEAN Zonal semi-finals
- Philippine President to not attend ASEAN-Australia Summit
- Human Rights Talks Absent from ASEAN Summit
- HCM City, Hanoi to take part in ASEAN Club Championship
- Hanoi FC, Ho Chi Minh City FC to compete in revived ASEAN club championship
- India slams OIC for naming Special Envoy on Kashmir
- Vietnam club giants boot up for 2020 ASEAN Champs
- Top Vietnamese sides gear up for ASEAN Club Championship 2020
- Vietnamese teams to compete in ASEAN Club Championship 2020
- Putin Appoints Deputy FM Antonov as New Russian Ambassador to US
- Donald Trump's Anti-Semitism Envoy Calls For Armed Guards At Every Synagogue and Jewish School Across the U.S.
- Thaco to export more than 1,000 cars to Myanmar and Thailand next year
- Thaco exports 120 Kia passenger cars to Myanmar
ASEAN appoints envoy to Myanmar have 687 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.