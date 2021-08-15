Artists nationwide raise funds to support the needy in HCM City

Chiều Hè (Summer Afternoon), a lacquer painting by Bùi Trọng Dư of Hải Phòng City. Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — An exhibition showcasing art works by more than 100 painters and sculptors across Việt Nam is being held virtually to raise funds to support needy people in HCM City.

The exhibition Cây Đời Mãi Xanh (Evergreen Life) is curated by artist Ngô Trần Vũ of HCM City, the founder of Gieo Gạo (Growing Rice) Fund.

It displays nearly 250 works, including wooden sculptures and oil, lacquer, and watercolour paintings. They feature surrealist, abstract, semi-abstract and impressionistic styles.

Themes of the works are the beauty of the country, women, lifestyle, culture, and portraits. Still-life paintings are also featured.

The highlights of the exhibition are works by famous painters like Lê Triều Điển, Bùi Trọng Dư, Đặng Đình Ngỡ and Nguyễn Tấn Phát.

Châu Thổ (Delta), a acrylic painting by veteran artist Lê Triều Điển. Photo courtesy of the organiser

Self-taught painter Lê Triều Điển, 78, brings to the exhibition an abstract painting called Châu Thổ (Delta) which he created this year.

Born in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta of province of Bến Tre, Điển moved to HCM City in 1986 to pursue an arts career.

He is a member of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association and has won several top prizes at national fine art competitions.

He has had nearly 20 solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad.

His exhibitions in Paris and Singapore in 1991 and 1992 introduced aspects of southern Việt Nam's traditional culture and lifestyle.

Điển is also a founder of the Mekong Art Club, which connects artists in HCM City and the Mekong Delta region.

The showcase includes the lacquer painting Chiều Hè (Summer Afternoon) by Bùi Trọng Dư of Hải Phòng City, who has exhibited in the US and France.

Tĩnh (Zen), a wooden sculpture with lacquer by Nguyễn Tấn Phát of Hà Nội. Photo courtesy of the organise

Sculptor Nguyễn Tấn Phát of Hà Nội introduces some of his wooden sculptures engraved with lacquer, such as Tĩnh (Zen), Lưu Giữ Bạc Màu (Keeping Time), and Chậm Bước (Slowing Down).

Around 50 – 100 per cent of the profits from the painting sales will go to the Gieo Gạo Fund to buy rice and food for the needy in HCM City.

As of August 9, the fund had raised nearly VNĐ1,21 billion (US$52,770), and had donated 3,359 packages of rice and food worth VNĐ500,000 ($22) each.

"Through the exhibition, we hope to give away more rice and food to poor families living in HCM City," said Vũ. “We want to spread kindness among the community, especially among artists and art lovers who want to help those in need.”

The exhibition is raising funds until August 31.

All exhibited works can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ngotranvublog. VNS