Artists join hands in online coronavirus concert

HÀ NỘI — A line-up of artists from Hà Nội and HCM City will gather to perform in an online concert to show the importance of joining hands in the fight against the COVID pandemic, on Sunday night.

Hà Nội-born rapper-turned-singer Hà Lê. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The concert Cảm Ơn Những Điều Phi Thường (Thanks for the Extraordinary) will call on all individuals and organisations to contribute support in finance, materials and spirit, which are all seen as important for frontline forces fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event's organiser expects the concert to spread positive emotions and encourage people to support frontline forces with practical actions, and cheer up those working day-and-night to protect the lives of millions.

Famous artists performing include saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn who last month joined a performance at the HCM City's Field Hospital No 3 to cheer up health workers and COVID-19 patients.

Veteran singing couple Cẩm Vân and Khắc Triệu, together with their daughter singer Cece Trương, will also take part in the online concert.

American singer Kyo York, who has been living in HCM City for the past decade, will sing a tribute to the city which he regards as his second home.

American singer Kyo York. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The Hà Nội-born rapper-turn-singer Hà Lê, winner of the Impressive Artist Award at the Việt Nam Television's VTV Awards 2020, will also perform on Sunday night.

Rarely shown in the spotlight after winning The Voice: Kids Vietnam in 2015, the young singer Trịnh Nguyễn Hồng Minh will also perform at the special concert.

The event will also feature singers Đức Tuấn, Nguyễn Phi Hùng and Tạ Quang Thắng.

The concert will features optimistic songs such as Khát Vọng (The Aspiration), Tự Hào Những Chiến Sỹ Áo Trắng (Proud of the Soldiers in White Shirts), Những Chiến Binh Thầm Lặng (The Silent Warriors), Điều Phi Thường Nhỏ Bé (The Little Extraordinary Thing) and Sống Như Những Đóa Hoa (Live Like Flowers).

Đặng Ngọc Tùng, representative of a social fund named after Việt Nam People’s Armed Forces hero Phan Trọng Bình, said he believed the concert would spread deep love and gratitude of the community for the frontline forces who are working tirelessly, regardless of difficulties, to fight the pandemic.

A partner of the event, chairman of the LeBors Media Lê Quốc Vinh, said that the concert would be organised while the country had thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day.

"Together, we will send our most sincere thanks to all those quiet soldiers. We hope our love will enhance their belief and strength in this fight," he said.

The concert will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of VTV3, VOV, Dân Trí and Đẹp magazine. — VNS