Artists auction paintings to raise funds for COVID-19 hospitals

A painting by late artist Lưu Công Nhân was auctioned to raise funds to support COVID-19 hospitals by collector Bùi Quốc Chí. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — More than 100 artists and art collectors have participated in a painting auction to raise funds for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The auction was organised recently by fine art critic Lý Đợi, journalist Văn Bảy of Thể Thao & Văn Hoá (Sports&Culture) newspaper, and their partner, Lê Quang Đông.

Đợi's staff collected the paintings donated by artists and collectors for display and auction on Facebook.

A painting by veteran artist Thành Chương of Hà Nội has been auctioned online to raise funds for COVID-19 hospitals. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

They have received 90 paintings by Vietnamese artists, including veteran painters Lưu Công Nhân, Thành Chương and Lê Triều Điển.

Famous artists such as Đỗ Trung Quân, Đặng Tiến, Chinh Lê, Bùi Hoàng Dương, Trần Thảo Hiền, Giáng Vân and Hoàng Võ are also included.

Many paintings capture images of women, flowers, landscapes and historic sites.

A painting by Lưu Triều Điển, one of 100 artists who has joined a painting auction to support COVID-19 patients in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

Paintings by late artist Nguyễn Quốc Thái, Nguyễn Quốc Thắng and Ngô Bình Nhi were auctioned on Tuesday.

The auction began last Friday and after three days, 70 paintings sold for a total of VNĐ1 billion (US$43,680).

The money will be used to buy 20 hospital beds, medical equipment, machinery and medicine for the No. 5 COVID-19 field hospital at Thuận Kiều Plaza in District 5.

The 1,000-bed field hospital has three floors with a total area of ​​more than 30,000 square metres. It opened on July 22.

"Many customers sent their photos to us after the auction. We plan to open a new auction next week," said journalist Bảy.

"We hope to raise money for 20 wheelchairs for COVID-19 patients.” — VNS