Army unit and youth union to promote youth’s vanguard role

PANO – The General Department of Politics and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, on January 14th held an online conference to review the five-year implementation of Joint Resolution 12 on promoting the vanguard role of youth in defending and building the nation for the 2009-2013 period, as well as signed a cooperation program for the 2014-2018 period.

The conference was chaired by Lieutenant General Dao Duy Minh, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, and Mr. Duong Van An, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.

Over the past years, the two sides have seriously implemented the Joint Resolution 12 with many practical results, making contribution to strengthening the cooperation between military units and youth organizations, building a stable local political basis, as well as maintaining political security and public order.

Accordingly, around VND 200 billion has been raised for activities in support of soldiers and people in border areas and islands, building gratitude houses, repairing martyrs’ cemeteries and alleviating poverty.

At the conference, the two sides signed an agreement to continue mobilizing cadres and youths to act for national construction and defence in the new context, building strong local political basis, promoting the vanguard role of youths in developing the economy, eliminating hunger, alleviating poverty and overcoming natural disaster consequences as well as honouring outstanding individuals and groups with contributions to the national construction and defence cause.

On this occasion, the General Department of Politics granted 20 certificates of merit to youth unions of provinces and cities, while the Communist Youth Union Central Committee presented certificates of merit to 20 outstanding military units that have successfully implemented the Joint Resolution 12 in the period of 2009-2013.

Translated by Tuan Anh

