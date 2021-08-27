Army Games 2021: Rehearsal for opening and closing ceremonies in Vietnam checked

After observing the rehearsal and listening to relevant agencies' opinions, General Cuong praised participating forces' efforts in preparing for the upcoming events.

The chief of the General Staff affirmed that the Vietnamese Defense Ministry's hosting of the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the Army Games 2021 is a significant military activity in a bid to boost the Vietnam-Russia relationship and strengthen cooperation between Vietnam's military and those of other participating countries.

General Cuong emphasized that this event is an excellent opportunity to popularize Vietnam, its people and military to international friends, so all preparations should be done carefully and thoroughly to show Vietnam's cultural identity and the Vietnamese people's hospitality.

He also requested participating units and agencies to make the most of the short remaining time to practice and learn from experiences of other host countries to ensure the success of the opening and closing ceremonies as well as competitions.

In addition, referees should strictly follow competitions' regulations and make objective and accurate decisions to win foreign friends' trust in Vietnam, so as to help the country continue hosting more contests of the games in the upcoming years.

The chief of the General Staff stressed that COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations and measures should be strictly observed to ensure absolute safety during the competitions and sideline activities.

He added that forces should offer the best services to participating contingents to the two contests in Vietnam, so as to leave a deep impression on foreign competitors.

As planned, the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the Army Games 2021 will take place in Vietnam from August 31 to September 4.

