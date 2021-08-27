Army Games 2021: Rehearsal for opening and closing ceremonies in Vietnam checked

After observing the rehearsal and listening to relevant agencies' opinions, General Cuong praised participating forces' efforts in preparing for the upcoming events.
The chief of the General Staff affirmed that the Vietnamese Defense Ministry's hosting of the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the Army Games 2021 is a significant military activity in a bid to boost the Vietnam-Russia relationship and strengthen cooperation between Vietnam's military and those of other participating countries.
General Cuong emphasized that this event is an excellent opportunity to popularize Vietnam, its people and military to international friends, so all preparations should be done carefully and thoroughly to show Vietnam's cultural identity and the Vietnamese people's hospitality.
He also requested participating units and agencies to make the most of the short remaining time to practice and learn from experiences of other host countries to ensure the success of the opening and closing ceremonies as well as competitions.
In addition, referees should strictly follow competitions' regulations and make objective and accurate decisions to win foreign friends' trust in Vietnam, so as to help the country continue hosting more contests of the games in the upcoming years.
The chief of the General Staff stressed that COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations and measures should be strictly observed to ensure absolute safety during the competitions and sideline activities.
He added that forces should offer the best services to participating contingents to the two contests in Vietnam, so as to leave a deep impression on foreign competitors.
As planned, the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the Army Games 2021 will take place in Vietnam from August 31 to September 4.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Moment Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle at Invictus Games closing ceremony
- Morgan honoured to be Great Britain flag bearer in Pyeongchang closing ceremony
- Morgan to be Great Britain flag bearer in Pyeongchang closing ceremony
- Hopes for talks grow with North Korea's ceremonial leader to visit South Korea for Olympics
- 34,000 apply to guard the Games
- Caroline Wozniacki fulfils potential with Australian Open victory
- South Korea brings curtain down on 'Peace Games'
- Yarnold honoured to be Britain’s flag bearer for Pyeongchang opening ceremony
- 2012 Games ceremony to be city-wide
- Trailblazing gay soldier pans 'OK to cry' British Army ad targeting minorities
- North Korea ‘open to talks with United States’
- Russia says coach mistreated by Canadian, fears Games prejudice
- These North-east schools have made changes to opening times and transport due to weather
- Russian doping scandal continues to dog IOC as blame game erupts in Pyeongchang
- North Korea ready for US talks as Winter Olympics draws to close
- 1.8 million in Games ticket frenzy
- Russia banned from the Winter Olympic Games over state-sponsored doping
- Games: Indonesia Asian Games preparations gets OCA approval
- Sea and Sandé as Emeli heads for Scarborough Open Air Theatre in July
- Ill-wind blows no good for Pyeongchang games
Army Games 2021: Rehearsal for opening and closing ceremonies in Vietnam checked have 476 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.