Army Games 2021: Lot-drawing ceremony for “Army of Culture” contest held

According to the organizers' regulations, the lot-drawing ceremony on August 20 is to select teams for the competition on August 22.
Among 19 art troupes performing at the Army Games 2021, only 13 teams participating in the "Army of Culture" contest. One day prior to each competition, the organizers will conduct a lot-drawing for the teams.
Accordingly, the Vietnamese military art troupe is the tenth and the fifth team to compete in the "Instrumental Genre" and the "Vocal Skills" stages, respectively.
On August 20, the art troupe continued installing equipment and arranging exhibits of its booth following the theme "Vietnam People's Army – Traditions, integration, and development" inside the Friendship House of Alabino Training Ground.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- PS5 – a complete guide to the launch games
- PS5 price, preorder, release date, games, Xbox Series X comparison and more
- Bikers for Trump rally draws thousands of motorcycles to Pennsylvania as Eric Trump stumps for his father in bid to boost state poll figures
- Man City 1-1 Liverpool LIVE RESULT: De Bruyne penalty miss proves crucial as Reds earn draw at the Etihad
- The best strategy games for 2020
- Jeff Monken sounds off on canceled Army-Air Force game
- IPL 2020: KXIP likely to stick to Rahul-Kumble combo for 2021, Maxwell could be released
- How Frosthaven raised $12.9M and became the biggest game in Kickstarter history
- You can now ‘adopt’ a BART car for $10,000, but they come with lots of rules
- 'This is my son, Beau, who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate': Joe makes his worst gaffe yet by mixing up his two granddaughters and introducing one of them as his dead son - and he could be President in HOURS...
- Spotlight: Photo exhibition held in Fiji to mark 45th anniversary of China-Fiji diplomatic ties
- Queen leads Remembrance Sunday ceremony as wreaths laid and war heroes stand in solemn tribute across nation
- Sports shorts: Chennai Open, Asian Games tennis, ISL...
- 'An army marches on its stomach': the food vendors sustaining Thai protesters
- Aung San Suu Kyi holds fresh talks with army chief ahead of new Myanmar parliament
- Topping Off Ceremony Held As Construction Progresses On New Belmont Park Arena
- Testing chief admits mass-swabbing scheme in Liverpool will NOT spot every Covid-19 patient but CBI president hails the army-backed scheme as 'first true chink of light' to escape tough curbs
- BlizzCon gets rescheduled as online-only event in February 2021
- New Locarno Chief Talks Working With Streamers & Studios, Being A Marvel Fan, 2021 Festival Vision & COVID Planning
- Kamala Harris Built a ‘Digital Army’—Now She Gets to Use It
Army Games 2021: Lot-drawing ceremony for “Army of Culture” contest held have 413 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.