AMM-54 welcomes Myanmar’s commitment to Five-Point Consensus

In the joint communique of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-54) on August 2, they also welcomed the appointment by the ASEAN Chair for the Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei to be the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar.
Under the appointment, the envoy will start his work in Myanmar, including building trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned and providing a clear timeline on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.
At the ALM held on April 21 this year, leaders of ASEAN countries reached the Five-Point Consensus regarding the situation in Myanmar, which asks for the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties to exercise utmost restraint; constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to commence; a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process; and ASEAN to provide humanitarian assistance through the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center).
Source: VNA
