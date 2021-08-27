Ambassador asked to contribute to Vietnam-Cambodia defense ties

At the meeting, General Chien congratulated Mr. Nguyen Huy Tang on the appointment as Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia and wished the diplomat to accomplish his tasks assigned by the Party and the State, contributing to strengthening the relations between the two countries in the coming time.

The deputy defense minister spoke highly of the fruitful Vietnam-Cambodia relations over the past time. He stressed that the bilateral defense cooperation has reaped good outcomes in such fields as personnel training, cooperation between arms and services, collaboration between border management and protection forces, and disease prevention and control, among others.

He hoped that in the new post, Ambassador Tang will closely work with relevant agencies under the Ministry of National Defense to organize activities to boost the bilateral defense ties. Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties and 45 years of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's "Path to overthrow genocidal Pol Pot regime."

For his part, Ambassador Tang stressed that defense cooperation is a pillar in the Vietnam-Cambodia relations, making important contribution to fostering the fine neighborhood, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. He affirmed that he will do his utmost to promote the relations between Vietnam and Cambodia in all spheres, including defense ties.

Translated by Mai Huong