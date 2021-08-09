All passenger flights halted between localities under social distancing

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has stopped all passenger flights between localities that are under social distancing in accordance with Directive 16.
|
Based on the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam asked the Ministry of Transport's approval for the suspension of all regular passenger transport activities between localities that are implementing social distancing according to Directive 16 of the Prime Minister, including the usually busy Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi air route.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam affirmed that priority should be given to flights serving official duties and disease prevention tasks. In necessary cases, the two involving localities (departure and arrival) must have plans to promptly perform Covid-19 testing and quarantine tasks according to the regulations.
For the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi air route, in July the Hanoi People’s Committee asked the Ministry of Transport to tighten control of commercial flights from Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities. The Ministry of Transport then requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to allow only two round-trip flights between the two cities per day.
So far, Hanoi has received only one regular passenger flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on July 22 with a total of 299 passengers.
Many southern localities, including HCM City, have recently extended social distancing measures to halt the spread of the virus in the community.
Hanoi capital has also extended its social distancing order for another two weeks until August 23 in an effort to separate F0 cases from the community.
Vu Diep
- 35,000 Ryanair passengers' flights grounded as strike gets under way
- 'A new chapter in air travel' – introducing the plane that will operate the world’s longest flight
- German Ryanair pilots join Friday strike – as airline confusingly offers to cancel fares on flights that ARE running
- Live: Stansted bound flight diverted because of debris on runway
- Drunk man dressed as Tinkerbell ejected from Stansted flight
- Live: Passengers at Stansted Airport waiting over an hour for bags
- Holidaymakers stuck in Greece for 25 hours as flight home cancelled
- Drunk passenger could be jailed for Jet2 flight chaos
- Budget airline Primera Air goes into administration affecting Stansted flights
- Crackdown on drunk, violent airline passengers
- Couple 'endangered Stansted flight causing it to be diverted'
- Couple nearly misses wedding after Ryanair flights from Stansted cancelled
- When holidaymakers face travel chaos on Ryanair flights
- Woman who screamed 'we're all going to die' on EMA flight could go to prison
- Ryanair cancels Stansted flights ahead of thunderstorms
- Woman screamed 'we're going to die' on East Midlands flight
- Comedian had to wait hours for mobility scooter after Stansted flight
- Flights and trains cancelled after Storm Callum warning
- Court gives verdict on couple whose fight diverted Stansted flight
- Jet2 add thousands more flights from East Midlands Airport
All passenger flights halted between localities under social distancing have 448 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.