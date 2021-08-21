Algerian media highlights CPV’s leadership role in August Revolution

The articles highlighted the leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by President Ho Chi Minh, in the victory of the August Revolution more than seven decades ago, saying the triumph marked a significant milestone in Vietnam's history and other liberation movements all around the world to gain independence from colonists and imperialists.
Vietnam was a small feudal country which had long lived under Chinese domination, and later the occupation of French colonists and Japanese fascists. All these struggles had made Vietnamese people stronger and led them into revolutionary path, according to the articles.
The Vietnamese people defeated the French colonists under the wise leadership of the CPV and great strategist President Ho Chi Minh, establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945.
Unfortunately, the euphoria of the victory was short-lived as the French colonists restored control over the country. Despite many hardships, the Vietnamese people once again stood up bravely against the French forces and won the decisive victory at the Battle of Dien Bien Phu under the command of great military strategist General Vo Nguyen Giap.
Source: VNA
