AI-powered English language test Linguaskill from Cambridge now available in Vietnam

Cambridge Assessment English has partnered with Cambridge University Press to introduce Linguaskill, an AI-Powered English language test in Việt Nam.— Photo University of Cambridge

HÀ NỘI — Cambridge Assessment English, a not-for-profit department of the University of Cambridge, has partnered with Cambridge University Press to introduce Linguaskill, an AI-Powered English language test in Việt Nam on August 17.

Globally recognised as an accurate English language test, Linguaskill acts as an effective tool to help employers across Asia ensure that their teams have the language skills required to compete on an international level.

"Linguaskill helps employers recruit people with the right language skills – not just a passive knowledge of English, but the ability to communicate effectively. As such, Linguaskill was developed to simplify the process of determining the language skills of job applicants, audit the language skills of existing staff to plan and evaluate training," said Francesca Woodward, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment English.

Linguaskill is produced by Cambridge Assessment English, which develops the world's leading examinations for language learners and teachers, including the Cambridge English Qualifications and IELTS. It covers the four key language skills, including listening, speaking, reading and writing, using advanced artificial intelligence to deliver an accurate assessment of language skills in as little as 48 hours. Results are aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), the global standard for describing language ability.

In response to a huge demand for English skills for both the educational and workplaces around the world, Cambridge Assessment English has developed Linguaskill Test. The high-tech, computer-based exam, which comes in two versions (Linguaskill General and Linguaskill Business), is the innovative English assessment solution that education institutions and employers are looking for.

“Our exams have helped more than 55 million people worldwide to learn English and prove their skills to the world. As Asia continues to internationalise, stronger English language skills will help businesses unlock opportunities and compete on the global stage. Linguaskill will help organisations to recruit the right people and shape more effective training programmes," added Woodward.

Linguaskill is easy to administer for individuals or groups of candidates, because it is one test for people of all levels, from basic to advanced. The multi-level online test also simplifies testing by allowing organisations to operate and invigilate at their own venue. Within 48 hours, administrators of the test can access a comprehensive, in-depth report. The speediness of the reports allows organisations to make informed decisions on recruiting candidates with the right language skills and helping individuals improve their language proficiency over time. — VNS