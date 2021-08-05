Action month focuses on encouraging medical staff, community to wash hands

The launch ceremony, which was livestreamed on the ministry's Facebook fanpage "Suc Khoe Viet Nam", aimed to raise public awareness about the significance of hand washing and contribute to encouraging people to follow the ministry's "5K" message – khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings) and khai bao y te (health declarations).
Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said that amid the complex developments of COVID-19 and the appearance of many variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that are stronger and can spread faster, the strengthening of communications to improve awareness about keeping hands clean is significant, not only among medical staff but also the community.
Tuyen called on healthcare workers around the country to spread images of handwashing so they act as a mirror for others to do likewise and also strictly implement the "5K" message.
On the occasion, the Ministry of Health launched an online photo contest on handwashing among medical workers. Running until May 30, winners will receive cash awards of up to 80 million VND.
According to the World Health Organisation, each year about 16 million people die and hundreds of others are affected by infections acquired during the health care process. More than half of these cases could be prevented if medical staff were to wash their hands properly, which is a simple, effective, and cheap preventive solution.
Launched in 2019, World Hand Hygiene Day has improved medical staff's awareness about the significance of washing their hands for public health and the prevention of hospital infections.
Source: VNA
