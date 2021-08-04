AAG undersea cable fixed, restoring internet speed in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — International internet traffic and speed in Việt Nam have been back to normal after repairing work on the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable was completed.
On July 19, a fault on the S1H branch of the cable was reported, which affected about 15 percent of the total connection capacity from Việt Nam to Singapore and Hong Kong (China).
The repair was done on July 31, and the cable was laid under sea during July 31 and August 2.
The AAG is one of the five major undersea cables which account for the majority of Internet connection traffic from Vietnam to international destinations.
Connected in November 2009, the AAG runs more than 20,000km, connecting Southeast Asia with the US, passing through Brunei Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, people’s internet usage increased. Therefore, internet service providers (ISPs) often spread traffic on different cable routes to ensure the internet speed is optimal. — VNS
