9,716 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday, 349 more deaths

HÀ NỘI — A further 9,716 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 265,464.
Six of new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
There were also another 349 coronavirus-related deaths announced, most were in HCM City, 285, increasing the total number of fatalities to 5,437.
Among the new local infections, HCM City recorded the highest with 4,231, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (2,029), Đồng Nai (1,023) and Long An (653).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported 40 new infections.
Other cases were found in Tiền Giang (461), Khánh Hòa (164), Cần Thơ (164), Đồng Tháp (118), Tây Ninh (97), Đà Nẵng (87), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (77), Gia Lai (70), Vĩnh Long (57), Thừa Thiên Huế (57), Bến Tre (40), Phú Yên (40), Bình Thuận (36), Quảng Ngãi (35), An Giang (33), Kiên Giang (32), Đắk Lắk (26), Bình Định (23), Ninh Thuận (22), Sơn La (17), Trà Vinh (16), Lâm Đồng (14), Nghệ An (12), Nam Định (8 ), Bình Phước (5), Quảng Trị (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Hải Dương (3), Lạng Sơn (2), Thái Bình (2), Lào Cai (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Ninh (1) and Quảng Bình (1) .
Also on Saturday, 4,247 patients were declared coronavirus-free, taking to total number of recoveries to 96,985. — VNS
