9,605 new COVID-19 cases, 331 more deaths reported on Tuesday

The 9,605 new cases include 10 imported cases and 9,595 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (3,559), Bình Dương (3,332), Long An (581), Tiền Giang (411), Đồng Nai (298), Cần Thơ (172), Đồng Tháp (170), Khánh Hòa (139), Đà Nẵng (124), Tây Ninh (88), Trà Vinh (79), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (79), Vĩnh Long (76), Phú Yên (71), Hà Nội (61), Bình Thuận (55), Sóc Trăng (44), An Giang (33), Kiên Giang (31), Gia Lai (26), Đắk Lắk (24), Bắc Ninh (20), Hà Tĩnh (19), Nghệ An (16), Bình Định (12), Thanh Hóa (12), Ninh Thuận (11), Quảng Nam (11), Bến Tre (10), Quảng Ngãi (5), Quảng Trị (5), Lào Cai (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Lạng Sơn (3), Lâm Đồng (3), Bình Phước (3), Cà Mau (2), Thái Bình (1), Thái Nguyên (1), and Thừa Thiên Huế (1); 4,465 of the local cases were found in the community.

331 more COVID-19 related deaths were also announced, bringing the total number of such deaths to 6,472.