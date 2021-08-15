9,580 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday evening

Six imported cases and 9,574 local infections which were found in HCM City (4,516), Bình Dương (2,358), Đồng Nai (546), Long An (514), Đồng Tháp (271), Tiền Giang (209), Cần Thơ (170), Khánh Hòa (166), Tây Ninh (159), Đà Nẵng (83), Sóc Trăng (82), Bến Tre (60), Hà Nội (39), Bình Thuận (39), Quảng Ngãi (34), An Giang (34), Nghệ An (27), Phú Yên (27), Quảng Nam (26), Ninh Thuận (22), Bình Định (22), Bắc Ninh (21), Kiên Giang (19), Lào Cai (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Hà Tĩnh (14), Đắk Nông (13), Lâm Đồng (11), Hậu Giang (10), Thừa Thiên Huế (8 ), Quảng Trị (8 ), Gia Lai (8 ), Cà Mau (6), Hải Dương (5), Bình Phước (4), Quảng Bình (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Thái Bình (2), Ninh Bình (1), Hưng Yên (1), and Bắc Giang (1). Among the domestic transmissions, 2,470 cases were detected in the community.
- China reports 17 new cases of coronavirus strain
- China reports 17 new cases of mystery virus
- Coronavirus spreads to Beijing as China confirms 139 new cases over the weekend
- 17 new cases of China’s mystery novel coronavirus reported, 1,700 possibly affected
- 136 new cases of corona virus-linked pneumonia reported in Wuhan
- 17 new cases in pneumonia viral outbreak
- China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak
- Viral pneumonia: China reports 17 new cases
- Samoa measles outbreak: 100 new cases as anti-vaccination activist charged
- Guangdong confirms 13 new cases of virus
- China reports third death from SARS-like virus, nearly 140 new cases
- China says 17 new cases in virus outbreak, Wuhan to restrict large gatherings
- China reports 17 new cases of mysterious SARS-like virus
- Coronavirus: China reports 17 new cases of Sars-like mystery virus
- China confirms spread of coronavirus as new cases surge
- Third person dies in China virus outbreak as 139 new cases are confirmed
- China virus: Infected numbers likely underestimated, says study, new cases reported
- Coronavirus spreads to Beijing as China confirms 139 new cases
- Seventeen new cases of mystery virus reported in China
- China unveils 17 new cases of mystery virus
9,580 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday evening have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.